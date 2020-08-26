A liitle bit of more carefulness by CBI in Sushant Singh’s death probe

CBI in Sushant Singh: the central agency’s probe team has been in Mumbai since last Friday after Supreme Court approved the ongoing CBI investigation recommended by the Bihar government in the death of Sushant Rajput. The two officers – Inspector Bhushan Belnekar and sub-inspector Vaibhav Jjagtap, when earlier tried to investigate cases from their behalf were being tested COVID positive and were being in quarantine for two weeks. CBI is now likely to summon senior police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe.

2 Mumbai officers have been summoned by CBI in Sushant Singh’s case.

“Belnekar was discharged a few days ago. But is currently under quarantine, as per the doctor’s advice,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

The central agency’s probe team has been in Mumbai since last Friday after the Supreme Court approved the ongoing CBI investigation recommended by the Bihar government into the death of Sushant Rajput. The team continued to question the actor’s cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, roommate and creative manager Siddharth Pithanu, charted accountant and house manager Samuel Miranda in DRDO guest house. On Monday the CBI team had questioned employees of Waterstone Resort in Andheri where Sushant spent two months last year.

Mumbai police officials said the CBI is likely to summon senior police officers, including the senior police inspectors and officers above him as well.

Sushant’s father also filed a police complaint accusing Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money. the CBI is yet to call Rhea Chakraborty for questioning.