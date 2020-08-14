2 Police officers Martyred as Terrorists attacked in Srinagar,to disrupt Independence celebration

2 Police officers Martyred as Terrorists attacked in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. This attack was to disrupt Independence celebration which is to be held on Tomorrow. Two policemen were killed and one injured as militants attacked a police patrol in Srinagar early on Friday. The police team was under attack in Nowgam. Police said.

There was a checkpoint where this inicident occured. A police Authorities said two policemen of the Indian Reserve Police were Martyred and another was injured in the attack on a checkpoint.

Police Statement informing about Terrorists attacked in Srinagar

Kashmir Zone police tweeted, giving update on the incident. “Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon police party near Nowgam Bypass. 3 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where two among them attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,”

#Terrorists fired #indiscriminately upon police party near #Nowgam Bypass. 03 police personnel injured. They were shifted to hospital for treatment where 02 among them attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) August 14, 2020

The incident came a day in front of Independence Day.

Security powers have been on high alarm in Kashmir to obstruct any attempts by terrorists to disturb the Independence celebration.

Authorities said that irregular hunt of vehicles are being completed close Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, tne venue where celebration has to take place.