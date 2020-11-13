2 Al-Qaeda Bomb makers neutralized by US-Afghan forces

Bomb maker Mohammed Hanif had relations with the Taliban and Al Qaeda

Mohammed Hanif, originally a resident of Karachi was initially training fighters for the Taliban who later switched his loyalties towards Al Qaeda . He was essential in teaching new recruits how to manufacture car bombs and improvised explosive devices.

Bombs manufactured were mostly IED’s

The National Directorate of Security in Afghanistan also confirmed that Mohammed Hanif was a close associate of Asim Omar, who headed Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Asim Omar was killed in 2019 during a joint operation conducted by the US-Afghan Forces.

Hanif joined Al Qaeda in 2010 after teaching Taliban recruits to manufacture bombs.

The Taliban’s decision to shelter Osama bin Laden and the rest of Al Qaeda was the main reason for the US-led invasion of Afghanistan after the September 11th attacks. This is a major reason for lasting instability in the region even today. It took almost two decades for the US to stop its increasing military presence in the region under the promise that the Taliban wouldn’t let foreign extremists like Al Qaeda train of Afghan land.

The security forces also captured two Pakistani women though officials are yet to make a comment about their status or background. This being the second high profile target to be neutralized in recent times since days earlier another US-Led taskforce killed Abu Muhsin al-Masri, a top al-Qaeda member long-wanted by the US.

The Taliban is yet to comment on either of the killings Unrelated, Taliban and the Afghan government have been trying to come to terms and try arrange arranging bilateral talks, however, there has been no response or progress made by either side