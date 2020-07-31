17 people were killed in Car Bomb explosion in Afghanistan in front of truce

At least 17 people were killed in a car bomb explosion in an Afghan city on Thursday as groups of people looked for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, authorities and a surgeon said.”Seventeen bodies and 21 wounded people were brought to our hospital,” Sediqullah, a senior doctor at a hospital in the city of Puli Alam in Logar province, said.

The explosion came hours before a three-day truce was to start in the nation for the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha, authorities said.

The interior ministry confirmed the blast, which came on the eve of a three-day ceasefire between the Taliban and Kabul.

Dedar Lawang, spokesman for Logar’s governor, said “It was a suicide car bomb in a crowded place where our people were shopping for Eid al-Adha,” Jamshed Ahmad, a student standing at the site of the blast. said, The explosion occurred near the governor’s office.

The interior ministry condemned the explosion. “The terrorists have once again struck on the night of Eid al-Adha and killed a number of our countrymen,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

Tariq Arian tweeted in urdu that “At around 7:40 a.m. today, terrorists blew up a Corolla vehicle loaded with explosives near the checkpoint of the mayor of Pol-e Alam, Logar, near a security checkpoint, killing nine people, including six security forces and three civilians. Another 40 people were injured.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the blast had “nothing to do” with the insurgents. The Taliban denied responsibility for the bombing in a statement.

Shahpoor Ahmadzai, the spokesman for the provincial police said The blast focused on Afghan security powers in Pul-e-Alan, the capital of the eastern territory of Logar, and non military personnel setbacks are also feared.

Since the US-Taliban agreement in February, 3,560 Afghan security forces personnel have been killed in attacks by fighters, according to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.