News

Oregon state files a case against federal US government

Abdul - 0
Oregon state files a case against federal US government. The killing of George Floyd, There have been the protests in Portland against...
Read more
Health

Donald Trump refused to issue mandatory over wearing masks

Abdul - 0
President Donald Trump refused to issue mandatory over wearing the mask. Donald Trump will not issue order Americans to wear masks mandatory...
Read more
Health

John Lewis: Civil Rights legend dies at age 80

Abdul - 0
Civil Rights Legend and later congressman, John Lewis dies at age 80. He was one of the sixth biggest Civil Rights leaders....
Read more

Latest Posts

News

Oregon state files a case against federal US government

Abdul - 0
Oregon state files a case against federal US government. The killing of George Floyd, There have been the protests in Portland against...
Read more
Health

Donald Trump refused to issue mandatory over wearing masks

Abdul - 0
President Donald Trump refused to issue mandatory over wearing the mask. Donald Trump will not issue order Americans to wear masks mandatory...
Read more
Health

John Lewis: Civil Rights legend dies at age 80

Abdul - 0
Civil Rights Legend and later congressman, John Lewis dies at age 80. He was one of the sixth biggest Civil Rights leaders....
Read more
Business

Mark Zuckerberg criticizes Donald Trump over Covid-19 situation

Abdul - 0
In an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mark Zuckerberg criticizes Donald Trump over Covid-19 situation after the US sets record for new...
Read more
News

Coronavirus Aid Fraud At least $8M Over

Abdul - 0
A man from California frauds at least $8M over coronavirus aid. He has been arrested for having fraud over coronavirus aid. He...
Read more

Popular Categories

48 days cycling from Scotland to Greece after Flight Cancellations By A University Student

Education Abdul - 0
A university student spent 48 days cycling from home in Scotland to Greece after the cancellation of flights due to the Covid-19...
Read more

American Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was shot twice in the foot

Entertainment Abdul - 0
Megan Thee Stallion is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. she says she was shot twice in the foot. On Sunday, Mega...
Read more

US resumes federal executions after 17 years

News Abdul - 0
United States has resumed federal executions after Supreme Court clears the way at the vote of 5-4 which means 'executions may...
Read more

Covid-19 vaccine trials successfully done by Russian University

News Abdul - 0
Almost six months of novel coronavirus outbreak, that has infected more than 12 million people and killed over 500,000 all over the...
Read more

15 women accuse Washington NFL team executives of sexual harassment

News Abdul - 0
15 women accuse Washington NFL team executives of sexual harassment. Washington pro football teams came under the new scrutiny this morning just...
Read more

Turkey convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque

News Priyal Jain - 0
Turkey convert Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque The world-celebrated Hagia Sophia gallery in Istanbul - initially established as...
Read more
20,246FansLike
67,930FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Gadget Score

82%
Samsung Galaxy S9
65%
One Plus 6
87%
iPhone X
72%
Xiaomi Mi 8
84%
Xiaomi Mi 8

Instagram

Must Read Stories

Destinations

Oregon state files a case against federal US government

News Abdul - 0
Oregon state files a case against federal US government. The killing of George Floyd, There have been the protests in Portland against...
Read more

Donald Trump refused to issue mandatory over wearing masks

Health Abdul - 0
President Donald Trump refused to issue mandatory over wearing the mask. Donald Trump will not issue order Americans to wear masks mandatory...
Read more

John Lewis: Civil Rights legend dies at age 80

Health Abdul - 0
Civil Rights Legend and later congressman, John Lewis dies at age 80. He was one of the sixth biggest Civil Rights leaders....
Read more

Mark Zuckerberg criticizes Donald Trump over Covid-19 situation

Business Abdul - 0
In an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mark Zuckerberg criticizes Donald Trump over Covid-19 situation after the US sets record for new...
Read more

Coronavirus Aid Fraud At least $8M Over

News Abdul - 0
A man from California frauds at least $8M over coronavirus aid. He has been arrested for having fraud over coronavirus aid. He...
Read more

15 women accuse Washington NFL team executives of sexual harassment

News Abdul - 0
15 women accuse Washington NFL team executives of sexual harassment. Washington pro football teams came under the new scrutiny this morning just...
Read more

48 days cycling from Scotland to Greece after Flight Cancellations By A University Student

Education Abdul - 0
A university student spent 48 days cycling from home in Scotland to Greece after the cancellation of flights due to the Covid-19...
Read more

Rapper Logic Announces Retirement After Releasing Last Album “No Pressure”

Celebs Abdul - 0
Rapper Logic announces retirement after releasing his last album "No Pressure". It is his sixth and last album which is going to...
Read more
1234Page 1 of 4

Popular Recipes

News

Oregon state files a case against federal US government

Abdul - 0
Oregon state files a case against federal US government. The killing of George Floyd, There have been the protests in Portland against...
Read more
Health

Donald Trump refused to issue mandatory over wearing masks

Abdul - 0
President Donald Trump refused to issue mandatory over wearing the mask. Donald Trump will not issue order Americans to wear masks mandatory...
Read more
Health

John Lewis: Civil Rights legend dies at age 80

Abdul - 0
Civil Rights Legend and later congressman, John Lewis dies at age 80. He was one of the sixth biggest Civil Rights leaders....
Read more
Business

Mark Zuckerberg criticizes Donald Trump over Covid-19 situation

Abdul - 0
In an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Mark Zuckerberg criticizes Donald Trump over Covid-19 situation after the US sets record for new...
Read more
News

Coronavirus Aid Fraud At least $8M Over

Abdul - 0
A man from California frauds at least $8M over coronavirus aid. He has been arrested for having fraud over coronavirus aid. He...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©